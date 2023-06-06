Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Child Development Project Officer Competitive Examination. Candidates will be able to download their call letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the interview.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to 7 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 153 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam is being held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.