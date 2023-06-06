Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results for the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO) 2021. Candidates can download the result from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

A total of 1175 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round and 20 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 692 vacancies of Ayurveda Medical Officer.

