The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score cards of the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2023 today, June 7. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results at the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2023 was conducted on May 14 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The agency released the Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for the examination on May 23.

The exam is held for admission to the various Hospitality and Hotel Management courses affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

The official notification by the NTA reads, “For information on further steps in the process of admission to the Institutes of Hotel Management, for the academic year 2023-24 based on the NCHM JEE-2023 score, candidates are advised to be in touch with the NCHMCT website nchm.nic.in and the websites of the respective Institutes affiliated to NCHMCT where admission is sought.”

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download NCHM JEE results 2023:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in Go to “NCHM JEE 2023, Score Card”

Login using Application No, date of birth The NCHM JEE results will appear on screen Download and check your results Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download NCHM JEE results 2023.