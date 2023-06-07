Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the notification for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) – 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam from June 20 onwards at jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is July 19.

Under JSSC JGGLCCE 2023, a total of 2017 vacancies for different posts will be filled via a competitive examination.

Vacancy details

Assistant Branch Officer: 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335

Block Supply Officer: 252

Labour Enforcement Officer: 182

Planning Assistant: 5

Block Welfare Officer: 195

Regional Officer: 185

Here’s JSSC CGL notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University.

Selection process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.