The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification today for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or SSC CHSL 2023. The notification will be released on the official website ssc.nic.in and the online application process will start immediately.

The SSC CHSL 2023 will be held from August 2 to 22, according to the exam calendar.

The SSC CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

For all posts, the candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination. More details are in the notification.

The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18 years and 27 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online.