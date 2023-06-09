The Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati will release a copy of candidate responses today, June 9, at 5.00 PM. Once out, eligible candidates can download the response sheets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The provisional answer key and final answer key will be released on June 11 and June 18, respectively. The JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Steps to download JEE Advanced Candidate response sheet

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 candidate response sheet link The response sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

As per the notification, the registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will commence on June 18 and conclude on June 19 upto 5.00 PM.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The result of the AAT will be announced on June 24, 2023.

