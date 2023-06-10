The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has postponed the online application process for the Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023, due to administrative reasons. Eligible candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website apssb.nic.in from June 14 (10.00 AM) onwards.

The last date to apply till July 4 upto 3.00 PM. The CSLE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26. The PET/PST will be held on August 18, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

The drive aims to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 150 is applicable to APST candidates and Rs 200 for general candidates. PwD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.