The Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati has released the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2023 today, June 11. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till June 12 upto 5.00 PM.

The JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4. Candidate response sheets were released on June 9. The final answer key is expected to be released on June 18.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Steps to check JEE Adv Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Now click on JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the provisional key Take a printout for future reference

