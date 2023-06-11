The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

“There might be some candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases. For the schedule / Date-sheet of Test papers, candidates may refer to the Public Notice dated: 31 May 2023 available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on June 13. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held online in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

The city intimation slip for the examination scheduled on June 13 has also been hosted on the website for 24,612 candidates. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download CUET PG City Intimation Slip.

Steps to download CUET PG admit card 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET PG admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.