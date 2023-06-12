UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 113 Asst Professor, MO and other posts at upsc.gov.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in till June 29.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Specialist Grade III and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in till June 29.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 posts.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023
- Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
- Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.