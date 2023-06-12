Indian Post will reopen online registrations for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) for Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies in these divisions on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in from June 16. The last date to apply is June 23.

As per the official website, due to administrative difficulties the edit window for all applications have been deferred to June 24. Applicants who have submitted their applications till June 11 and the candidates who will be submitting their applications during the window of June 16 to 23, will be able to edit/correct their applications from June 24 to June 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 4384 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in North East circles of Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

Click here to view official addendum.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on June 11, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

The application process for all circles concluded on June 11.

According to the official notification, the list of applicants shortlisted for engagement will be released by the Department on its website and GDS Online Portal. Applicants are advised to visit the official website here on regular basis for latest updates.