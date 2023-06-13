Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam or JDLCCE 2023 today, June 13. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in upto July 11, 2023. The last date to pay the fee is July 13.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from July 17 to 19, 2023.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in relevant field. More details are in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview

Steps to apply for JSSC JDLCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click the link for Applications Now click on the apply link for Online Application for JDLCCE-2023 Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed Key in the necessary details and submit

