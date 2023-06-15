The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts in EPFO. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023. The exam for Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and for APFC posts, the test will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 577 posts.

Steps to download EPFO admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on e-admit card link Click on EPFO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout



Direct link to download EPFO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.