The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon release the result of the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on May 25 by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

The entrance exams are organised for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses (LAWCET) and 2-year LL.M. Courses (PGLCET) in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the TS LAWCET is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). There will be no minimum qualifying mark for S.C & S.T candidates for ranking.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2023 result

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.