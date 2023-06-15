The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the NEET (UG) 2023 for candidates from Manipur. Applicants can download the answer key from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG results 2023 were declared on June 13, 2023. The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. For over 8000 candidates of Manipur, the exam was held on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

Based on the final NEET UG answer key 2023, the results will be prepared and declared.

Steps to download the NEET answer key 2023

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

