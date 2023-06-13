The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2023) today, June 13. Candidates who took the exam can access their NEET result scorecard by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

According to the NTA, a total of 20.38 lakh registered for the exam of which 11.45 lakh candidates qualified.

Here’s the NTA NEET UG result notification.

Steps to download NEET UG result 2023

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NEET UG result 2023.

The qualified candidates may please note that they have to further complete the formalities with the respective Counselling Authorities viz DGHS, Medical Education Directorates of States, etc. for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education Directorates of States as applicable, reads the official notification.