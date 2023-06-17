Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in. No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post.

As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 8 to 10 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The examination will be conducted in various zones including — Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Steps to download CCE Main 2022 admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on CCE Mains 2023 admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.