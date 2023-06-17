APSC CCE Mains 2022 admit card released; here’s download link
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 8 to 10.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in. No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post.
As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 8 to 10 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.
The examination will be conducted in various zones including — Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.
Steps to download CCE Main 2022 admit card
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- Click on CCE Mains 2023 admit card
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.