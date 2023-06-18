The Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati will soon release the final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The provisional answer key was released on June 11 and the objections were invited till June 12 upto 5.00 PM. The JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4. Candidate response sheets were released on June 9.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Steps to download JEE Advanced Result 2023

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Now click on JEE Advanced 2023 result link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.