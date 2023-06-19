JPSC FSO registration 2023 begins at jpsc.gov.in; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has opened the application window for the post of Food Safety Officer Advt.No.-18/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in till July 14 upto 5.00 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 FSO posts.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.
Steps to apply for FSO vacancies
- Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link
- Click on FSO application link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference