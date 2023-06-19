Delhi High Court has released the exam schedule for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Stage I (English Typing Test) is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023. The exam will be held in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, and Uttar Pradesh.

“The details of centre, time and shift of the examination shall be as per the admit card. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court website i.e. www.delhihighcgurt.nic.in under the link Public Notice - Job Openings and the NTA website, i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in, in regularly for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to the post of 60 Senior Personal Assistant.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination and Interview.