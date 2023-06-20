Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Medical Officer Unani, Medical Officer Ayurvedic, and Medical Officer Homeopathy. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

“However, those candidates who are not able to download their admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before 21.06.2023 at Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification.

As per the notification, the written exam (objective type) is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

Steps to download VAS, MO admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Login tab Key in your User ID and Password Click on the admit card link and download Take a printout for future reference



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.