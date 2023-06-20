Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the city intimation slips for Food Safety Officer (FSO) examination today, June 20. Applicants can now download their exam centre details from the SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC FSO examination will be conducted on June 27 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The hall tickets for the exam will be released by June 24. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer.

Here’s the RPSC FSO recruitment 2022 notification.

Candidates can get more information on the exam centres, examination schedule and other details on the official notification link below:

RPSC FSO city intimation slip notification 2023.

Steps to download RPSC city intimation slip 2023

Visit official the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Key in your registration details and login Candidate portal for RPSC FSO exam will appear on screen Click on the download link for city centre information Check your centre, download and take a printout

