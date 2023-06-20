Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has released the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 schedule. As per the notification, the test is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The candidates will have to report at 8.00 AM at the examination centres.

Direct link to the Test Centers for AAT 2023.

Direct link to the list of registered candidates for AAT 2023.

“Documents that must be brought to the examination centre: Printout of the admit card and at least one original photo identity card (Aadhaar, School ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card). After your entry to the examination centre, identity verification will be done before the commencement of AAT 2023 examination. After completing this process, you will be required to take your assigned seat in the examination hall by 08:30 hours IST,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.