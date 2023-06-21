Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector (AMVI). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 28 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are directed to go through the Mock Test link https://www.digialm.com:443//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1222@@M2 which is available on Commission’s website for practice before the Examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector in the Transport Department. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

Steps to download AMVI admit card 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on AMVI admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



