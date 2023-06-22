The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has issued the admit cards for the 2nd Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today, June 22. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website ojee.nic.in.

The 2nd Special OJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 26 to 29 in four shifts – 9.00 AM to 10.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM and 5.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Date, Shift, and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards.

Candidates can check their exam schedule in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the special OJEE exam schedule 2023.

OJEE is conducted for admissions to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B.Pharm. The first round of OJEE 2023 was held from May 8th to 12th and the OJEE results were declared on June 2. This special round is being conducted to fill the vacant seats after the first round of OJEE counselling.

Steps to download 2nd OJEE admit card 2023

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in Now click on the download link for 2nd/Special OJEE 2023 admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download Special OJEE admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.