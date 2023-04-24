The admit cards for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 have been released. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from May 8 to 15. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Date, Shift, and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

OJEE 2023 will be conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Steps to download OJEE admit card 2023

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download OJEE admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.