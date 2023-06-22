Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CTS Preliminary exam was conducted on June 4, 2023. The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

The OSSC CTS Prelims provisional answer key was released on June 6 and the candidates were given an opportunity to raise their objections upto June 8.

Steps to download CTS results 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the CTS results Take a printout for future reference

“The schedule of the Main examination and the shortlist of qualified candidates to the recruitment of Assistant Training Officer (ITI) will be published on the website shortly,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.