India Post has opened the online application window for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) for Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till June 26, 2023.

“Candidates can edit all values except Name, Mobile Number, and Email ID. Once by clicking on edit option entire previous application will be disqualified and the candidate need to provide entire data afresh. After clicking edit if application is submitted with incomplete/partial data application will be treated as not submitted. Application once edited can not be re-edited hence candidate should thoroughly check the preview before submission,” reads the notification.

Candidates who do not require an edit are strictly advised not to click on the edit option. Instead, they can view their application data in the application status.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 4384 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in North East circles of Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

Steps to make changes to the GDS application form

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in On the homepage, click on Edit Application link Key in your login details and submit Make changes, preview and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the edit window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.