Today, June 26, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Medical Officer (Backlog) exam conducted on June 25. Eligible candidates can download the provisional answer key on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC MO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 378 Medical Officer posts in the Health and Medical Education Department. Candidates who appeared for the examination can raise objections against the released answer key, paying Rs 500 per question, by filling the form available on jkpsc.nic.in and mailing it to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu and Kashmir before June 30.

The official notification reads, “if any candidate feels that the key to any of the question/s is/are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma along with documentary proof/evidence (hard copies only) and a fee of Rs 500 (in the form of Demand Draft) per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation) to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, upto June 30.”

Steps to download JKPSC MO answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification tab Now click on the download link for the provisional answer key Open the released answer key and check your answers against the key

Take a print out for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.