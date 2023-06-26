Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the written exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can check the Main exam dates on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to commence on July 22 and conclude on July 23. Paper - I (Language) will be conducted for 100 marks on July 22 from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Paper - II (General Studies) will be conducted on July 23 for 100 marks from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Mathematics exam will be conducted on July 23 in the afternoon from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM also for 100 marks.

A total of 6785 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The admit card for the exam will be available on the commissions website from July 15 onwards.

“The PwD candidates who have opted for taking assistance of a scribe in the Online Application form may apply for taking permission in the prescribed format along with the Admission Letter and required documents and send the same through email to orissassc@gmail.com by July 17. Under no circumstances a PwD candidate shall be allowed to use Scribe in the examination without taking prior permission from the Commission,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.