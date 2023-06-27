The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 16, 2023. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted to recruit more than 1200 medical officers in different government departments.

Steps to download CMS 2023 admit card

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Click on CMSE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CMSE 2023 admit card.

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2023 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.