The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will today, June 28, release the result of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website dte.assam.gov.in after 5.00 PM using their roll number and date of birth.

The Assam PAT 2023 was conducted on June 18 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The PAT 2023 was held for admission into 3 years diploma in Engineering and Technology courses for the session 2023-24.

Steps to download Assam PAT result 2023



Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in Click on the PAT 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download PAT result 2023 Take a printout for future reference

