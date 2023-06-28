The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the notification of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website apssb.nic.in from July 7 (10.00 AM) onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is July 27 upto 3.00 PM.

The tentative date of the written examination and skill test is September 17 and October 31, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 150 is applicable to APST candidates and Rs 200 for general candidates. PwD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.