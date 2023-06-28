Calcutta University has declared the result of the semester 1 exams for various undergraduate degree courses today, June 28. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the result at the result portals wbresults.nic.in and exametc.com. The results of B.A./B.Sc./B.Com.Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2023 (Under CBCS) have been published.

“The online results of the said examinations will be available on the following websites on that day from 02:30 p.m. onwards by entering the 12-digit Roll & Number excluding the hyphen,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official result notification.

Steps to check Calcutta University results 2023

Visit result portal wbresults.nic.in Click on the result link for relevant course Enter 12-digit roll number and hit submit button The Calcutta University result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout

Direct links to result:

B.A./B.Sc.Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2023

B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2023

