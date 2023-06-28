BECIL recruitment 2023: Results declared for 65 Staff Nurse posts at becil.com
Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check their results on the official website becil.com.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has announced the results of the Staff Nurse recruitment drive 2023. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check their results on the official website becil.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 vacancies. The selection process was held on June 9 at CNCI Kolkata. The official notification for recruitment under Advt No. 308 was released on March 18. The application process concluded on May 8.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check Staff Nurse results 2023
- Visit the official website www.becil.com
- Go to the ‘Vacancies’ page
- Click on RESULT OF VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT NO. 308
- BECIL Staff Nurse results will appear on screen
- Check the results against your roll number
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check BECIL Staff Nurse results 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.