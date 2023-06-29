Delhi High Court has issued admit cards for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Stage I (English Typing Test) is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023. The exam will be held in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, and Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Here’s the official notification.

“The Examination City has already been intimated to the Candidates through NTA Public Notice dated 16.06.2023 to enable outstation Candidates to make necessary arrangements for their travel/accommodation in the Exam City (wherever applicable/required). The Admit Cards are now available for the candidates to download. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court website i.e. www.delhihighcourt.nic.in under the link Public Notice – Job Openings and the NTA website, i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in regularly for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Delhi HC SPA exam admit card 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link for Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examinations - 2023 Now click on the admit card link for SPA stage 1 typing test Key in your credentials and submit Delhi HC Senior PA admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print out

Direct link to download Delhi High court SPA admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination and Interview.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here regularly.