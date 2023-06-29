Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects under Advt Numbers 33 to 51/2023 for Mewat Cadre and under Advt Numbers 25 to 30/2023 for Rest of Haryana. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till July 18.

HPSC has notified a total of 4473 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) out of which 613 vacancies in 19 different subjects are for Mewat Cadre, while 3863 vacancies are for PGTs in the Rest of Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600- 1,51,100 + usual allowances as applicable from time to time.

Vacancy details HPSC PGT Mewat Cadre

Vacancy details HPSC PGT Haryana Cadre

Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification for each subject vacancy carefully before applying.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted on the basis of (i) screening test (ii) knowledge of subject test and (iii) physical interview/viva.

Application Fee



For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC PGT recruitment 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement” Now click on the application link against PGT Haryana/Mewat posts (as per subject) Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

