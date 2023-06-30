The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the results of the Round 1 Counselling session 2023 today, June 30. Registered candidates can now check the results on the official website josaa.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between June 30 to July 4.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

Steps to check JoSAA Round 1 results 2023

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click the result link for JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allocation Sign in using your JEE application number and password/pin JoSAA Round 1 results will appear on screen Check, download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download JoSAA Round 1 seat allocation results.

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on July 6, and the third list on July 12. The fourth and fifth seat allotment list will be released on July 16 and July 21, respectively. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by July 28, 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.