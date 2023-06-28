The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will conclude the registration process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2023-24 today, June 28. Eligible candidates can register for counselling on the official website josaa.nic.in upto 5.00 PM.

Candidates who qualified the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices. AAT 2023 results were declared on June 24.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on June 30 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between June 30 to July 4.

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on July 6, and the third list on July 12. The fourth and fifth seat allotment list will be released on July 16 and July 21, respectively. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by July 28, 2023.

Steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2023

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2023” Key in your login details and submit Fill in the choices and review Lock the filled choices

