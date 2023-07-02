Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician Grade-III today, July 2. Eligible candidates can complete their applications on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 332 posts of Grade III Laboratory Technician in Government Medical College Hospitals with consolidated pay of Rs 15,000 per month.

Here’s the TNMRB Grade III Lab Tech notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: A candidate should be between the age of 18 - 32 years, as of July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: An applicant (i) must have passed Higher Secondary Course from a recognised university or institution; (ii) must have passed one-year Certificate course in Laboratory Technology in any institution recognised by the Director of Medical Education.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay Rs 600 as application fee. SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) / DW candidates are required to pay Rs 300 as application fee. (Application fees are non-refundable)

Steps to apply for Lab Tech 2023 recruitment:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Registration’ Click on the application link for post of Laboratory Technician Grade – III Fill the application form and upload documents Pay the application fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for TNMRB Lab Tech recruitment 2023.

Selection process

The selection will be based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Laboratory Technician Grade-III. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

Details of provisionally selected candidates will be hosted on the Board’s website. After the selection is made by the Board, the appointment and postings of Dialysis Technician Grade-II will be made by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai-6.

