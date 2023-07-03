Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till July 31 upto midnight.

The RAS/RTS recruitment aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

Here’s the direct link to official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas EWS/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 400. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for RAS exam 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online Register on the SSO portal and login Click on the application link for RAS Exam 2023 Fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by Personality and viva-voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective type questions carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours.

