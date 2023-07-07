The Indian Army will today, July 7, close the online application window for recruitment to the role of Lieutenant through the 50th (10+2) Technical Entry Scheme (TES 50). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in upto 12 noon today, July 7. Earlier, the deadline was June 30.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 90 vacancies in the Indian Army.

The Technical Entry Scheme is an opportunity for candidates who have passed Class 12 exams from a recognized board to join the armed forces, without attempting the UPSC NDA written examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2004 and not later than July 1, 2007, are eligible.

Educational Qualification: Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. All applicants must have appeared for JEE (Mains) 2023.

For more information on eligibility criteria, application fees, application process, stipend, course details etc., candidates can go through the official notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for TES 50

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on notifications under the Officer Selection tab Click on Apply Online and fill basic information to register Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, and submit Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Indian Army TES 50.

Selection Process

Candidate applications will be shortlisted for an Services Selection Board (SSB) interview based on Merit by the Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defense (Army). Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, a medical fitness test and a physical fitness test. The SSB interview will be scheduled tentatively for August or September 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.