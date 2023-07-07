Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 21. Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms till July 28, 2023.

A total of 4047 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies. The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS Main exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PCS Main exam 2023 application link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PCS Main Exam 2023.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.