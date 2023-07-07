Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Personality Test of the Combined Competitive Services Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 10 to September 6, 2023, at J&K Public Service Commission Office, Solina, Srinagar. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.30 PM. A total of 787 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

“The candidates shall produce all original certificates/testimonials/marks sheets on the date of interview. The interview is subject to change in case of exigency,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download JKPSC KAS 2022 PT admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on CCE 2022 PT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KAS 2022 PT admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.