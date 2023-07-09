MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released; direct link to download here
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Typist and Other Posts under Group-4, today, July 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPESB Group 4 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, in two shifts — 9.00 to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.
The MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3047 vacancies, including 1982 Assistant Grade-3, 649 Stenotypist, and others. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s MPPEB Group 4 vacancy 2023 notification.
Steps to download MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Group 4 exam 2023
- Login using your registration details and submit
- Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will appear on your screen
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download MPESB hall ticket 2023.
Selection process
MPPEB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.