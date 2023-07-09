The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Typist and Other Posts under Group-4, today, July 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB Group 4 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, in two shifts — 9.00 to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3047 vacancies, including 1982 Assistant Grade-3, 649 Stenotypist, and others. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPEB Group 4 vacancy 2023 notification.

Steps to download MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Group 4 exam 2023 Login using your registration details and submit Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will appear on your screen Check and download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download MPESB hall ticket 2023.

Selection process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.