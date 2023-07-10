The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 (GWSSB) Class-2 Board / Corporation. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the exam was conducted on April 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Steps to download AE final answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on AE (Mechanical) final answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE (Mechanical) final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.