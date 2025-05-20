The Union Bank of India (UBI) is closing the application window for the recruitment of Assistant Managers today, May 20, 2025. Interested candidates can complete their registration process through UBI’s official website unionbankofindia.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 Assistant Manager vacancies, 250 in the Credit discipline and 250 in IT.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 22 and 30 years of age as on April 1, 2025. Detailed information regarding eligibility, salary structure, and other relevant criteria can be found in the official notification:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for Assistant Manager post

Visit the official website: www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to the “Careers/Recruitment” section on the homepage Click to apply for Specialist Officers 2025-26 Fill the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories is Rs 177, while candidates from all other categories are required to pay Rs 1180.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.