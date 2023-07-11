Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has deferred the exam date for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2023. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on August 20, 2023.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023.

“Consequent upon widespread damage to the roads caused due to unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather, the Commission has decided to re-schedule the said examination. Therefore, it is for the information of all concerned that now the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be held on 20th August, 2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The HPPSC HPAS 2023 exam will be conducted for recruitment to 11 posts in different state government departments. The pay band is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

Selection Process

HPPSC will conduct the HPAS 2023 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.