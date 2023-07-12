Punjab and Sindh Bank will conclude the online application process for various specialist officer posts today, July 12. Candidates can complete their applications and register on the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 183 vacancies to various Specialist Officer posts.

Vacancy Details

IT Officer - 24

Rajbhasha Officer - 2

Software Developer - 20

Law Manager - 6

Chartered Accountant - 30

IT Manager - 40

Security Officer - 11

Rajbhasha Officer - 5

Digital Manager - 2

Forex Officer - 6

Relationship Manager - 17

Technical Officer (Civil) - 1

Chartered Accountant - 3

Digital Manager - 2

Risk Manager - 5

Forex Dealer - 2

Treasury Dealer - 2

Law Manager - 1

Forex Officer - 2

Economist Officer - 2

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, reservations/relaxations, age limit and other details in the official notification below:

Punjab & Sindh Bank recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and other categories have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1003. Candidates from SC/ST and PWD categories have to only pay intimation charges of Rs 177.

Steps to apply for Punjab & Sindh Bank vacancies

Visit the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ link Now click on the application link for RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS IN JMGS I, MMGS II AND MMGS III IN THE BANK Register on the ibps page and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the complete form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Written exam and a physical interview with the shortlisted candidates.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the bank’s official website here.