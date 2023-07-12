Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the Term End Examination (TEE) results for June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) was conducted from June 1 to 6, 2023 in two sessions - morning Session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Evening Session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled,” says the official website.

Steps to download TEE June results 2023

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on the “Student Support” tab

Now click on the section “Term End Exam” Click the download link for TEE June results 2023

Login using your enrollment number and submit Check the scores, download and take a printout



Direct link to IGNOU TEE results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.